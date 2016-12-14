Brandon: Humidity increases and tropical moisture moves in this weekend

Another beautiful sunny day on the way for your Thursday and the best part is that once again that humidity should stay on the low side.

Wind should stay relatively calm out of the east through much of the day on Thursday before shifting more towards the south as we get closer to the weekend.

Fog is thickening this morning in southern Middle Tennessee make sure to give yourself a couple extra minutes to get to work this AM #TNwx pic.twitter.com/SHz2KmOUy6 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 5, 2017

Temperatures Thursday will be on the warm side, climbing into the mid to upper 80s in most spots.

That warmer weather will continue for Friday as well, reaching the upper 80s in most places. You shouldn’t need a jacket at the football games this week!

Humidity will be on the rise for Friday and that is a sign of things to come for the weekend. We are keeping a close on the Caribbean as it looks as though we could have the makings of our next Tropical Storm, Nate.

Tropical Depression 16 is still churning across the Caribbean. Looks like it will become Tropical Storm #Nate w/ impact to us this Weekend pic.twitter.com/7ZPY9XNYT2 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 5, 2017

As the system moves north, that could really affect our weekend weather, bringing rain & storms for much of the Tennessee Valley.

Stay with the First Alert Weather team as we will keep you up to date on the latest developments! ?

