Brandon: Highs back in the 80s today

Another sunny and warm day expected across the Tennessee Valley today! Temperatures should be back into the low 80s, just a couple of degrees above the average for this time of year.

Wind will a bit calmer compared to the first two days of this week, while humidity will drop slightly for today!

This sunny & warming trend will continue into the end of the week as well with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s by Friday.

As we get to the weekend, things begin to change quite a bit.

While the warmer weather will still be there, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will start to move in bringing us storm chances as we get into the latter half of Saturday and into Sunday.

