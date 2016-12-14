Brandon: Heavy rainfall moving across the Valley

A cold front is pushing through the Tennessee Valley this morning bringing us some periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms. That front will speed through by the middle of the day, which will wrap up that rainfall by the early afternoon.

Behind that we will see some cooler air and breezy winds. Expecting wind of 15 to 25 mph from the west for the afternoon on Monday as temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 60s. Skies will start to clear up later in the day and that will bring us a ton of sunshine for the middle of the week.



Tuesday will be a gorgeous, but cool day for the Valley with temperatures staying around 10 degrees below normal into the low 60s. Skies will stay sunny and we will be a bit breezy.



That cool than normal air sticks around through the week, as we could see our first front on Thursday morning! If it isn’t then, we have another chance by the end of the weekend after our next rain chances swing through!

