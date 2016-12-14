Brandon: Heavy rain to move through the Tennessee Valley

Rain and changes will move through the Tennessee Valley today, just as we have prepared you for over the last week. An arctic cold front is sweeping across the nation and will bring us rain for much of your day today.

Rain will start in NW Alabama around 6 am and push east through the morning. This will reach the Huntsville metro between 8-10 am, and push east towards Sand Mountain and NE Alabama by the late morning.

RADAR UPDATE: Heavy rain is starting to move into the Shoals this morning. More on the way throughout the day today. Keep your umbrella handy! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/LdOkOmWjvk — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) December 5, 2017

From there, we should see periods of heavy rain. Wind out of the south will turn to the northwest as the front passes through, which will bring us much colder weather as we move into the late evening and overnight into tonight.



Clouds look to linger on Wednesday, with an isolated shower possible for those to the south of the Tennessee River. However, the major change you’ll notice is the colder air. Thursday afternoon and evening the real cold starts to set in as temperatures look to dip into the low to mid-20s.

Here's your timeline for rainfall across the Tennessee Valley Today. You'll need your umbrella! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/9zZKwMb4vH — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) December 5, 2017

With this dip in temperatures, we have our first chance at seeing some light snow flurries, which will last into Friday morning. High temps Friday will stay in the 30s, with another clipper system rolling through overnight into Saturday, which will bring us a chance at more widespread cold and light snow.

We are giving the First Alert for Saturday due to the chance for a dusting of snow and pipe bursting cold late Saturday into Sunday morning. Some areas could have morning lows in the Teens.

Stay tuned for the latest regarding our changing weather this week. You can get additional information on our First Alert Weather app.

