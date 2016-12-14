Brandon: Heavy rain, strong storms possible Monday

Good morning & happy Monday! Today is looking like a pretty active start to the workweek. It is very warm out there this morning as most spots are seeing temperatures into the low to mid-50s!

Here's a look at the timeline for today's rainfall. The Shoals should start to hear thunder as early as 8am. The Metro will start to see storms by 10/11am with Sand Mountain after Noon #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/y8JPUgJ149 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 22, 2018

Once again, this morning Sand Mountain is the cool spot with the low to mid-40s out there. A line of storms off to our west is chugging east and looks to make an impact to the Tennessee Valley throughout the day today.

Some of these storms could be strong, if not severe, as they push across, with the biggest threat being strong wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph, but there is also a small chance for an isolated spin-up tornado.

Skies will continue to cloud up ahead of this line of storms as temperatures stay warm. In addition to the strong storm winds, it will be a breezy day. Wind will be stiff from the southeast at 15 to 20 mph and gusts are expected to be at 30 to 35 mph.

Storms should arrive between 7 AM and 10 AM for the Shoals, 10 AM to Noon for the Metro, and after Noon for Sand Mountain. Rainfall is expected to be between 1/4 to 1/2 of an inch, with some spots seeing localized heavier amounts, which could be near 3/4 of an inch.

RADAR UPDATE: Storms are still 200 miles to the west of the Huntsville Metro, but chugging east. Expect thunder & gusty winds by 10-11am #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/9pmJiExPoo — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 22, 2018

Rain should move out of the Valley by sunset and the clearing will begin into the overnight. As the wind shifts to the northwest and we clear out overnight, our temperatures should drop into the upper 30s!

Tuesday is looking like another breezy day, but it will be much cooler. Monday’s temperatures will be into the low to mid-60s, while Tuesday will only be into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Overnight temperatures into Wednesday will be much colder, falling back into the 20s! From there on out we should remain dry and mild until more rain for the weekend!

