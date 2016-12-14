Brandon: Heavy rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday morning

You’ll have a gloomy and rainy start to your day out there today. A complex of storms continues to push through the Tennessee Valley this morning bringing some heavy rainfall across the area.

The heaviest of the rain should continue to push is throughout the morning with some lingering showers lasting through the first half of your morning commute but wrapping up shortly after.

The heaviest of the rain should be out of the Shoals by 7-8am, The Huntsville/Decatur Metro by 9 a.m., and Sand Mountain by 10 a.m. with a few lingering sprinkles and showers until noon. Clouds look to linger from there, finally clearing by sunset.

The big change you will notice is the colder air that will continue to move in throughout the day, dropping temperatures from the 50s in the morning into the upper 30s by the evening. Wind will pick up from the northwest at 15-25 mph throughout the day, which could even bring wind chills down into the 20s by this evening.

Overnight tonight as skies clear out, we will cool down. Expect a cold morning on Thursday with temperatures dropping back into the mid to upper 20s. The clearer the skies get tonight, the colder we will be.

Wind out of the north at 5 to 10 mph will keep that wind chill in the low 20s and maybe even the teens. Thursday afternoon looks gorgeous with temperatures into the low 50s and plenty of sunshine! Friday looks pretty good to start as well!

We might see some fog to start off, but after that, you’ll need your sunglasses. Plenty of sun to start Friday, but by the evening we will bring in more clouds and then some rain after sundown.

That will last through much of the weekend, so you might want to start thinking about indoor plans. We’ll keep you up to date on that.

