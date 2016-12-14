Brandon: Heavy rain and flooding potential across TN Valley

Expect an active morning across the Tennessee Valley as Mother Nature throws the kitchen sink at us. Heavy rain is expected to continue this morning and could lead to flash flooding across the Valley this morning

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until noon today as some spots could see totals up to 2-3” of rain, with localized heavier amounts possible as well.

Due to this, make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time to get where you need to be this morning. By the lunchtime hours the rain should start to diminish and as we head into the late evening it should wrap up altogether. Temperatures today look to stay mild into the low 60s.

Thursday looks to be quiet with temperatures into the 60s before things get active again as we head into the holiday weekend. We are keeping a close eye on Friday and Saturday as it looks as though we could have round two of the heavy rain and storms.

Not only are we dealing with some heavy rain out there this AM, but we have some fog as well. Visibility less than 5 miles in some spots. Take is slow this AM! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/VzvlNhl7aT — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) December 20, 2017

We expect to be warm on Friday with the mid to upper 60s, and quite possibly a few areas near 70-degrees. As we get into the afternoon and evening it looks like a line of showers and storms will develop and push east into the Valley.

This rain looks likely to last overnight into Saturday bringing the chance for some more flash flooding. We have a first alert out for the heavy rain and flooding potential overnight Friday into Saturday.

From there we look to get chilly, with temperatures dropping through the weekend and into Christmas Day. At this point, despite the cold weather, I don’t think we will see any snow. We might see a flurry or two, but overall dry after Sunday morning!

