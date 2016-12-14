Brandon: Gorgeous weather today with rain moving in overnight

Today is looking spectacular! It is going to start a bit chilly with some patchy frost out there, but through the middle of the day and afternoon, we will see a lot of sunshine and warmth!

A great day to get out and soak up some sunshine because there isn’t much of it in the forecast past today. Temperatures today will climb into the low 60s with a south wind at 8 to 12 mph. Overnight things start to change.

Late this afternoon and evening we’ll see some clouds move in with that south wind and behind that is the rain that will be here for the weekend. Showers and storms move in overnight and will be with us through much of the weekend.

no big changes to today's drought monitor. Rain this weekend will help. pic.twitter.com/HTUalSzW9C — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) February 8, 2018

Saturday is looking to be mostly a washout with showers and storms for much of the day. Temperatures will still stay on the mild/warm side of things in the low 60s, but rain looks to last into Sunday afternoon.

Rainfall will range from 1-3 inches through the weekend with locally heavier rain. With this, there could be some flooding in areas near rivers that don’t drain well.

The unsettled pattern continues into next week with a chance of rain every day, however, we will stay warm! Temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s and, maybe even the 70s for much of next week!

