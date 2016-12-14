Brandon: Frost possible Friday, Saturday morning

Rain showers will come to an end early this morning as high pressure starts to sink in. That is good news because it means we should have plenty of sunshine by the afternoon!

Temperatures will stay cool out there today, only climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Tennessee Valley, but overall much nicer because of that sunshine.

Wind won’t be anything to worry about either from the north at 5 to 15 mph. Overnight low temperatures the next several nights look chilly. Clear skies and light wind will bring us the chance of another frost and even potentially a freeze Friday night into Saturday

Veterans Day looks perfect, so you should have to worry about weather washing out the parade! After starting off chilly with temperatures into the low to mid-30s in the morning, temperatures will be into the mid to upper 50s for the parade with plenty of sunshine!

Afternoon temps should make it into the low 60s with the wind turning to the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Our next chance of rain moves in for Sunday but, to be honest, it looks very minimal in coverage.

From there, next week looks to be seasonable, with the low to mid-60s and sunshine. Looking towards Wednesday as the next chance of rain.

Have a great Thursday!

