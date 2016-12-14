Brandon: Frost and freeze potential for Saturday

The cold snap that begun late Tuesday and early Wednesday are getting towards its full force out there today. Temperatures are quite chilly for the start of your Friday.

Some spots are seeing some frost this morning with temperatures into the mid to upper 30s.

The good news for today is that we will see a lot more of that sunshine, which returned yesterday. However, it won’t do too much to warm us up as we are expecting temperatures to only climb into the mid to upper 50s across the Valley.

Temps are chilly out there today! Temps into the upper 30s & low 40s! Grab the jacket this morning! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/XstO2q0bj0 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) November 10, 2017

Even colder air is expected to move in overnight tonight and into Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely fall into the mid-30s and in some spots, we might even make the low 30s! Wind chills could make the upper 20s early on Saturday, so make sure you have your jacket handy!

Looks like a beautiful day from there as we will see a lot more sunshine and the low 60s. Wind might be a bit breezy from the southeast at 10-15 mph. Late in the day, we will see some cloud move in, but the good news is that we are not anticipating rainfall on Sunday like we had been.

