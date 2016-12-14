Brandon: Frost advisory canceled for Wednesday morning

A Frost Advisory has been canceled for Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone and Madison counties this morning as temperatures are into the mid to upper 30s across the Valley! After a chilly start to the day, we will remain unseasonably cool with temperatures this afternoon only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wind will be a bit brisk from our west around 10 to 15 mph, but we will see nothing but sunshine! After another unseasonably cool start to the day on Thursday, things look to get back to normal with sunshine and the 70s returning to wrap up our work week.

Our next weather maker looks to come in late in the day on Friday as another cold front approaches the Tennessee Valley. The timing is still in question on when it will start, but it looks as though we could see some rain move in during the late evening on Friday, especially in the Shoals.

That could put a damper on some of those football games. Rain looks likely overnight and through Saturday with temperatures falling throughout the day. This is likely the coldest air we will have seen since mid-March! Some spots could see their first freeze!

