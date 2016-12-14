Brandon: Frigid temps ahead; snow possible for start of 2018

Another chilly morning out there today with temperatures into the low to mid 20s for much of the Valley.

[TAP OR CLICK TO WATCH WAFF 48 NEWS LIVESTREAM]

Thankfully wind isn’t as strong this morning, so wind chills are not as cold as yesterday, but still are chilly! Skies have been clearing through the morning and we should stay sunny as we push through our Tuesday.



Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 40s today, which is the warmest weather we will see for the next week or so. Wind shouldn’t be too strong from the east northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Travel will begin to pick back up as we return to normal. Here's on where you might find some travel issues over the next four days! #ALwx #TNwx #Travel pic.twitter.com/l6bvtEOSL4 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) December 26, 2017

Keep the winter coat handy through the remainder of the week and into the start of next year. Still a small chance that we could see some moisture on Wednesday or Thursday, but the likely outcome is that we are dry and cloudy.



Temperatures stay into the 40s through Saturday before another real cold blast moves in for New Year’s Eve, Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 30s and we have a chance at seeing some rain mixing with snow!



Even colder temperatures are possible as we ring in 2018!



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48