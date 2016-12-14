Brandon: Foggy, but back into the 60s for Wednesday

FOG! We’ve got plenty of that out there this morning, and a Dense Fog Advisory is out for the entire Valley until 8 AM. The warming trend continues out there this morning and afternoon.

Temperatures are already into the 40s despite some cloud cover and we will climb all the way into the low 60s by this afternoon. We could see a few spotty showers, but we will stay mostly dry throughout the day today.

Wind from the southeast will continue to keep us warm, but that also keeps things cloudy for much of the day. Wind from the southeast will stay between 5 and 15 mph. More clouds and warmth expected for Thursday as our rain chances ramp up as well.

Looking like we will make it into the mid to upper 60s on Thursday, but once again we will see very little sun. A southeast wind will be breezy at times gusting from 15-20 mph.

The Dense Fog Advisory has been cancelled for all of north Alabama, but remains in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee. Some spots seeing visibility less than a mile this AM #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/59G5wuBdiP — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 10, 2018

We continue to keep a close eye on Friday with the potential for snow. It looks increasingly likely that we will see some flakes fly on Friday, but it is all about timing. The moisture will be there, but will the cold be present at the same time.

That is something we will continue to keep an eye on. The best chance for snow at this point is still for NW Alabama and into Middle Tennessee, but we are still more than 48 hours away, so make sure you stay with us as we continue to monitor the changes.

The 48 First Alert Weather app, as well as our Facebook & Twitter , are good places to stay up to date! What is certain is the cold we will see for the weekend, with temperatures falling back into the low 30s!

