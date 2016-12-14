Brandon: Foggy and muggy start to your Monday

Lingering cloud cover and humidity will lead to a very warm morning across the Tennessee Valley. Areas of drizzle are possible as well as some patchy fog, so give yourself a little extra time to get where you need to be this morning.

Dealing with some low visibility this morning due to fog... Give yourself a little extra time to get to work today! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/w0PWs3bMDy — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 9, 2017

We will stay warm & humid throughout your Monday as temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 80s across the area. While we might see a few breaks in the clouds, we will generally stay mostly cloudy throughout the day. Rain and storm chances will pick up as we move through the afternoon.

Rain will continue overnight and into Tuesday. Tuesday presents us with the best chance of some rain & storms. Some could potentially be strong. By Wednesday we will start to clear up a little bit, but we will still hold onto a chance for some more showers & storms.

However, that is when we will start to feel a little bit of a change, as humidity begins to drop. From there it should be a sunny and warm end to the week!

