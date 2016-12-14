Brandon: First 80° day of 2018 with more record warmth possible

After a record-breaking day on Monday, we have more of that record-breaking warmth on the way today! Staying mostly clear out there this morning and that should remain the case through the late morning hours.

Temperatures are starting on the warm side this morning, with the low to mid-60s across the Valley. Breezy wind will pick back up from the south through the morning and into the afternoon, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

That will help us warm towards the 80-degree mark, especially along and west of I-65. Clouds are expected to build for the afternoon, which could bring a shower or two for the Sand Mountain area. The record high temperature for Today is 79°, set back in 1986.

A better chance for isolated showers are possible overnight into Wednesday morning as cloud cover continues to increase. Wednesday also looks to be very warm, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Humidity will remain high. Rain chances are possible through the day, but look best overnight into Thursday. Showers and storms look to wrap up early on Thursday as the warmth continues into the end of the workweek.

We are keeping an eye on Saturday and Sunday. While it is still far out, it looks likely that we will see some storms, some of which could be severe. It is still far out, but we will continue to give you the First Alert as we get closer.

