Brandon: Fall moves in next week

More of that fog out there this morning, but that is pretty much the only issue we will deal with until later this weekend. After a cool start to the day today we will see some nice warmth and sunshine for your Friday.

It is going to be a beautiful day out there for football with the 80s this afternoon and low humidity. Wind will stay calm out there for us throughout the next couple of day this weekend.

Humidity is expected to return this weekend along with more of that sunshine and summer warmth. Feels-like temps on Saturday will be into the upper 80s!

Sunday will start off similar to Saturday, however, there will be some changes later in the day as a cold front slides into the area. As it does, our chances of rain & storms will increase. The best chance will be late Sunday and overnight into Monday morning.

The cold front won’t just bring in the rain, it will also bring in some more of that crisp fall air! Temperatures next week look to stay into the upper 60s and low to mid-70s!

