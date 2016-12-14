Brandon: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 6 a.m. for the Sand Mountain area

Waking up to some fog on Sand Mountain this morning as a dense fog advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. CST for Dekalb, Jackson, & Marshall counties. Visibility will improve through the morning, but we will hang onto partly to mostly cloudy skies until lunchtime.

[TAP TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Wind out of the northwest will keep things a bit cooler than what we had Thursday, but we should still stay above normal into the low to mid-60s today.

A nice dry day too! Some clouds expected overnight into Saturday which will keep morning lows above normal, but expect some more afternoon sunshine allowing us to reach the low to mid-60s. Wind will be very light on Saturday.

Low visibility on Sand Mountain this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 6 AM for DeKalb, Jackson, & Marshall counties. Take it slow on the roads if you're up early this morning! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/8CZ68lhyFE — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) December 1, 2017

Sunday and Monday are looking very nice as well with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s and we should crack the 70s in some spots on Monday!

Behind that, it is looking much different. Tuesday brings us our next chance at rainfall, which looks to be heavy at times, as a cold front passes through.

Following that cold front is some arctic air, which will bring us the coldest weather of the season. Things will feel very wintry by the end of next week and into the weekend!

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48