Brandon: Cool Wednesday ahead, weekend rain possible

A chilly start out there this morning as temperatures are below freezing for much of the Valley. Many of us are into the upper 20s this morning with a few 30s sprinkled in there as well.

The good news is that the wind is staying light, which means that there isn’t much of a wind chill. Today should be seasonable and sunny as temperatures climb into the low 50s. Wind will remain from the northwest today but it should stay light at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight looks to be another chilly night, most likely colder than this morning.



Waking up Thursday you’ll see and feel temperatures into the mid-20s for most of the Valley, with clear skies. The good news, again, is that wind will be light. You’ll need a heavier jacket in the morning, but by the afternoon we will already be back into the upper 50s, with a light southeast wind and sunshine!

Looking ahead into the weekend, that is when we will see our next chance at rain and possibly even some thunder. Still kind of up in the air right now on the timing. At this point it looks like it could be a late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning timeframe, but that continues to change.



Stick with the WAFF 48 First Alert weather app as well as our social media pages for continued updates as we get closer. It does look like you won’t need a jacket because temperatures should stay mild into the 50s and 60s through Sunday. Slightly cooler air moves in to start next week Monday before we bounce back into the 50s for the middle of the week



