Brandon: Cool start to your workweek with plenty of sunshine

Dealing with some patchy fog out there this morning which may affect your drive to work. Otherwise, it will be a seasonable morning with temperatures staying into the mid-40s.

Skies will begin to clear out through the morning and we should have plenty of sunshine by the afternoon! Temperatures today should stay on the cooler end of the scale, despite the sunshine, as we will stay into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clearing skies & cooler temps today. From there we will warm into the end of the week! Storms late Friday thru Saturday bring another blast of colder air into early next week! #ALwx pic.twitter.com/kLoHaDOfVT — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) November 13, 2017

Clear skies and calm winds overnight tonight will lead to one more chilly night. Temperatures overnight and into Tuesday look to fall into the mid to upper 30s, so we could see some more patchy frost!

After the cold start to the day on Tuesday, we will see some nice changes! We look to warm up day by day, with temperatures getting back near normal by Tuesday & Wednesday.

CHECK THIS OUT! This morning the #FirstAlertLiveDoppler picked up on BIRDS taking flight at sunrise! This is pretty common this time of year as many bird enthusiasts will use radar to track bird migration patterns. pic.twitter.com/JlAG6IGGTY — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) November 13, 2017

You shouldn’t need your umbrella much this week, but the chances pick up late Thursday and as we head into the weekend. Friday night is the best chance at rain after a day where we could be near 70! Right now the weekend looks a bit chilly with temperatures returning to the 50s.

Have a great start to your week!

