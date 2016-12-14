Brandon: Cool and breezy Monday with gusty winds

We are waking up to some much cooler weather out there today! Temperatures are into the mid to upper 40s across the Tennessee Valley and we will stay much cooler than normal out there for your Monday.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

A cold front passed through Sunday afternoon bringing us this cooler & drier airmass, which will be in place for much of our week! We will be battling some breezy winds out there today.

You can definitely feel a change out there this morning! Temps are into the upper 40s in some spots! #ALwx pic.twitter.com/0YST9gf17d — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 16, 2017

Wind gusts from the north will be between 15 to 25 mph, which might make it feel a little cool out there. Otherwise, there won’t be anything else to worry about today or pretty much the next week.

We will see plenty of sunshine out there on Monday and that will last through much of the week as well! Day by day we will warm up a couple of degrees, with the low 70s through the end of the week.

A quick look at the weekend brings us a little more cloud cover and temperatures getting closer to 80-degrees.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48