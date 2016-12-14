Eric: Sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-50s

Skies stay sunny for the rest of your Monday afternoon with temperatures on the cool side in the middle 50s.

Mostly clear skies overnight will allow low temperatures to fall into the middle 30s for lows, expect a few more clouds to move in by the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with seasonal highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Who didn't want to get out of bed on this Monday morning? We woke up to a hard freeze with temps in the 20s! Last time we were this cold was March 16th (21°). #alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/NvsjqQLgU9 — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) November 20, 2017

Wednesday highs will be in the lower 50s with more sunshine, holiday travel looks to be smooth sailing throughout the Tennessee Valley and the southeast.

Thanksgiving Day will be quite pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s, temps will warm slightly for Black Friday shopping. Next weekend also looks to continue the stretch of quiet November weather.

