Brandon: Colder air expected this weekend with frost and freeze chances

It’s been a chilly first half of the week across the Tennessee Valley, but we get a nice break from the colder weather today. Thursday is looking spectacular with temperatures into the upper 60s & low 70s, light wind, and plenty of sunshine.

That momentum should carry us over into Friday as well, with more of the sun and warmth for the final day of our workweek. However, there are some big changes in the way late Friday that will lead up to our coldest weekend of the season.

It is currently FREEZING in Fort Payne! The rest of us are into the upper 30s & low 40s. You'll need a jacket this morning! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/OZJaPQ1Azo — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 26, 2017

Late Friday a cold front will approach the Valley from the west, first bringing us some widespread steady rainfall. Rain is expected to increase overnight into the morning hours on Saturday, bringing much of the area 1/2 inch to 1 inch of rain.

But the big thing you will notice is the cooler air that will move in behind this front. Saturday’s after temperatures will fall into the upper 40s & low 50s with wind chills even colder.

Overnight into Sunday, we will likely see our coldest air since mid-March as we might see temperatures near freezing! The below normal weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week as well.

