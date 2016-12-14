Brandon: Colder air and rain for today

Hold on tight, today is going to throw some changes at you so don’t get too settled in. We’re starting off warm today as temperatures have remained in the low to mid-60s after yesterday’s warmth.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

A cold front is off to our north this morning and will gradually push south as we move into the later morning hours. As it approaches, rain showers will pick up becoming more widespread for the later morning hours.

You’ll notice a drastic change with those temperatures by the afternoon, falling from the 60s during the late morning, into the upper 40s and low 50s by lunch.

Wind will be breezy once again as well gusting from the northwest at 10 to 25 mph. Clouds will linger through the afternoon and evening, but overall it looks like the rain should be done before your evening commute.

Looking like you will need the umbrella for much of your weekend. Clouds will be with us all weekend as showers pick up through the morning and into the day on Saturday. Some spots could see some decent rainfall as well.

Saturday will be the coolest day for the weekend as temperatures will be into the mid-50s. We should stay dry on Sunday morning so you don’t have to worry about rain on your way to Church or brunch, but scattered showers even some thunder are possible later in the day so you might need that umbrella.

The active pattern looks to continue into next week with rain/storm chances nearly every day over the next week. However, we will bring in some nice warm weather with those chances. Temperatures next week will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal with several days in the 70s!

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48