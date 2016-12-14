Brandon: Cold front moves in today dropping humidity

We are waking up to more fog out there this morning after yesterday’s rainfall. Light wind and high humidity has some widespread fog across the area, especially in Sand Mountain.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

BUT there is some good news in the forecast today. A cold front is trucking through the southeast and will pass through our area today, which means LESS HUMIDITY!

Already seeing very low visibility this morning on Sand Mountain due to fog... Less than a 1/4 mile in Scottsboro! #ALwx pic.twitter.com/WkIzQogYMR — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 11, 2017

It won't be an immediate change, but as we go through the day, clouds will clear and we will see some nice sunshine by the afternoon.

As the wind turns to the northwest, we will see that humidity level drop, which will bring some cooler air overnight into Thursday! Wednesday will still be near 80-degrees in most spots.

Thursday looking a bit cooler with the mid to upper 70s and low humidity. From there, we will warm back up into the weekend with a little more humidity, but plenty of sunshine!

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48