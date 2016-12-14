Brandon: Cold and cloudy Christmas Day

Merry Christmas to you! It is sure a chilly Christmas Day as temperatures are into the 20s this morning, but we are seeing wind chills into the teens out there this morning.

If you’re heading out to grandma’s house you will need your winter coat, gloves, and hats!

It will continue to stay chilly out there throughout your Christmas Day as we will see temperatures into the mid to upper 30s and low 40s through the afternoon.

Wind out of the north at 5 to 10 mph will keep things a bit cooler with the wind chill. Chill values will stay into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Expect some afternoon cloud cover as well.



Tuesday will be one of our nicest days over the next week as we see plenty of sunshine and temperatures into the upper 40s after starting the day into the mid-20s.

Wednesday will be seasonably cool into the low 40s before our next weather maker comes in for the end of the week.

Showers and maybe even a few snowflakes are possible on Thursday, with a smaller chance on Friday.

A look ahead to the New Year shows an extended cold spell with some snow & rain chances!

Merry Christmas, have a great day!

