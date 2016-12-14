Brandon: Cloudy but mild for Tuesday

Are you sick of the clouds yet? Sadly, we might have to the deal with them for the better part of the next week, maybe even longer.

That stubborn deck of clouds will be with us once again today keeping things a bit cooler than originally anticipated. High temperatures today will likely stay into the mid to upper 50s despite a southeast wind.

We could even see a light sprinkle to shower through the middle of the day today. The better chance for rain will come overnight tonight as clouds and the southeast wind keep things mild! Lows tonight will be right around 50°!

Lowering expectations for highs Tue/Wed. Increasing Valentine's Day rain forecast. pic.twitter.com/I6pFoJfj3f — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) February 13, 2018



Tomorrow, Valentine’s Day will be a bit dreary as well. Despite some nice mild weather, with temperatures into the low 60s, we will see some more rain and storms move across the Tennessee Valley.

The better chances are in the Shoals and Middle Tennessee, but most of us should see some rainfall. Make sure you have the umbrella ready to go if you have a dinner date because that rain looks to be with us for the afternoon and evening.

The gloomy weather looks to last into Thursday, but it will bring even more warmth! Looking like we’ll climb into the low to mid-70s, but we’ll be battling more clouds and rain.

We’re also going to keep an eye on Friday as that is when a cold front will move through bringing in more rain and then colder air for the start to the weekend.

