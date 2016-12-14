Brandon: Cloudy and cooler for Wednesday

We’ve seen some passing showers and storms move through the Tennessee Valley overnight and early this morning.

The rain chances should stay low for the rest of the morning and into the afternoon today, but sadly the cloud cover looks as though it will still around for most of the day today.

The cold front we have been talking about has now moved through our area and you will notice a difference out there this morning with the cooler temperatures.

Your updated 7 Day forecast pic.twitter.com/e7rU8oF16w — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) November 8, 2017

Today our high temperatures should stay in the low to mid-50s with a brisk north wind making things feel cooler. Clouds will stay with us all day and more rain looks to move in just after your commute to work.

We expect that rain to move through the area overnight tonight but exit the Valley early Thursday. From there we will quickly clear out and see some sunshine!

Temperatures will stay cooler than normal as they level off near 60-degrees through the end of the weekend. Overnight lows could once again dip into the upper 30s starting Friday morning. Our next chance for rain looks to come sometime Sunday afternoon.

