Brandon: Clouds and showers for Wednesday

Clouds have started to push into the Tennessee Valley and they bring us that chance at some showers through the rest of our Wednesday.

Rain will stay on the lighter side of things and showers should be scattered through most of the day today. Wind from the south will be steady right around 10 mph but temperatures will still be below normal, into the mid to upper 60s.

Showers have been skirting the Tennessee Valley this morning, but more are on the way! Just keep the umbrella handy today in case! pic.twitter.com/muZ2pyMrOK — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) November 1, 2017

Moving into the last couple days of the week we will see some more warmth move in with temperatures climbing back into the mid-70s. Rain chances are looking a bit lower for Thursday, but as we move into Friday the rain and storms look to be back.

Something to keep an eye on if you are heading out to the football games. More showers and storms are possible on Saturday before things start to clear out a little bit.

Temperatures stay into the mid to upper 70s with some spots having the chance at touching 80 degrees! Don’t forget to set a reminder to turn your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday!

