Brandon: Clouds and colder temperatures across the TN Valley

Grab your jacket! It is noticeably colder out there this morning across the Tennessee Valley and that should continue through much of the week. With yesterday’s rain, a cold front blasted through the Valley pulling down some much colder temperatures.

Temps this morning are into them the to upper 30s as we are staying mostly cloudy. Wednesday looks to stay much colder throughout the day as we will hang on to plenty of that cloud cover, with temperatures staying into the mid to upper 40s. Wind out of the northwest won't help things much either.

Get used to the cold because you’ll see it for much of the next 7-10 days. High temperatures will stay into the 30s and 40s through the next couple of days, with the coldest day looking to be Friday with highs into the mid to upper 30s.

We will see mostly cloudy skies through the end of the week. We are still keeping an eye on Saturday for potential snow, BUT the good news is that the chances have diminished the last couple of days.

We are still a couple of days away, so there is still plenty that can change, but the snow chances are much lower today than they were earlier this week! There still looks to be some brutal cold Saturday night into Sunday morning!

