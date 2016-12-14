Brandon: Clouds and a few flurries for Wednesday morning

[School delays due to cold]

The arctic air continues across the Tennessee Valley this morning, with temperatures below freezing across the Tennessee Valley. Temps this morning are into the teens and low 20s with wind chill in the teens for much of the area.

With cloud cover this morning, we have the chance at seeing a few snow flurries, but no accumulation is expected. If you're looking for good news about the weather, the only thing would be today looks to be a bit warmer than every other day we've had this week.

It isn't as painful out there today with temperatures around 10 to 15 degrees warmer than this time yesterday. Don't get used to it. More of the cold expected tomorrow morning. #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/Bkf79yAga8 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 3, 2018

However, we still look to be very cold with highs in the mid-30s and a north wind keeping the wind chill below freezing. Passing clouds will continue this morning but we should see more sunshine by the afternoon.

Overnight tonight into Thursday we will see another round of that cold air with temperatures back into the low to mid-teens and wind chills approaching zero. For that reason, a Wind Chill Advisory is out for those to the east of I-65 from midnight Thursday morning through 9 AM.

That has already lead to some late starts for some area schools. Thursday keeps that bitter cold with us, as afternoon temps will likely stay into the upper 20s and low 30s, roughly 20-25 degrees below the seasonal normal.

We don't even sniff a warm up until later in the weekend when we rebound into the 40s on Sunday. While we will start to thaw out the chance of rain moves in overnight into Monday, where temps will stay into the upper 40s and low 50s.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, but that tunnel is still nearly 90 hours away.

Stay warm out there!

