Brandon: Cloud cover with temps staying into the upper 40s and low 50s

Waking up to a little bit of cloud cover across the Tennessee Valley this morning with temperatures staying mild into the upper 40s and low 50s.

[TAP TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

That cloud cover will linger through the morning hours today, but by the afternoon it looks as though it will make its way out of here bringing us a sunny afternoon.

Temperatures today will stay seasonable into the low to mid-60s, with a north wind staying light around 5 mph. Friday is looking like the best day of the forecast as temperatures will climb towards 70s degrees for many of us. Skies are looking sunny and wind will be light at 5 to 10 mph from the southwest.

Nice out there today, but there are changes on the way this weekend. Here's a breakdown on Saturday's rainfall timing #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/vCzx6HXA19 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) November 16, 2017

That is when things start to change. Overnight into Saturday, we will see some more cloud cover and by Saturday afternoon we are expecting showers and storms to push in along the cold front. Wind looks to be breezy too.

From there, things will really cool down, especially Sunday afternoon and overnight into Monday. Temperatures Sunday look to stay into the upper 40s and low 50s, with lows Monday falling into the 20s!

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48