Brandon: Clear skies with temps climbing into the mid to upper 50s

Happy Hump Day! Skies are clear out there this morning and it brought us a great viewing of the Super Blue Blood Moon. We’ll carry that momentum into the late morning and afternoon which will warm us up quite a bit.

A chilly start to the day today, but this afternoon will bring in more warmth with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s. Wind from the south will be a tad breezy, gusting from 15 to 20 mph through the afternoon. At least we will have sunshine!

That will change for tomorrow as our next weather maker pulls in. A low-pressure system to our north will drag a cold front through our area by the afternoon and bring us some rain showers. Expect cloud cover to build during the early morning with a south wind.

Showers are possible after 10 a.m. and will continue through the early evening as the front pushes through. Temperatures will stay on the mild side in the mid to upper 50s. As the front pushes through we will start to see the wind shift to the northwest which will drop temps for Friday!

Friday will be cloudy and chilly, but by the weekend we warm a little bit ahead of the next system that could bring some wintry weather. Stay tuned!

