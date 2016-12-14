Brandon: Chilly start to Tuesday with temps in the mid to upper 30s

Waking up to some chilly temperatures out there this morning. You will need your jacket and sunglasses as you head to work today.

[TAP TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s have brought some patchy frost, so you might need to scrape off the windows too. We are expecting plenty of sunshine out there this afternoon and that will help temperatures climb towards normal this afternoon into the low to mid-60s.

We are still 9 days away but the early signs point to a cold Thanksgiving for the Tennessee Valley. Look at these temps! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/tvYJJ6bAa4 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) November 14, 2017

Things should stay quiet and mild from here as we move into the middle and end of your week. A little disturbance moving through on Wednesday will bring in a little more cloud cover, but rain chances are very low.

From there, sunshine returns as we wrap up our week with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and even possibly the low 70s by Friday.

Overnight Friday and through the day Saturday our weather pattern changes as rain moves in with a cold front. That will really cool things off and that looks to keep some real cool air in the area for much of Thanksgiving week.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48