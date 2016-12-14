Brandon: Chilly start to Thursday with temps in the low 40s

Just like every other day this week, we are chilly to start the day. Temperatures into the low 40s once again this morning so make sure you have the jacket handy. Thursday is looking like a gorgeous day as temperatures climb into the mid-70s for much of the area.

Wind will stay light from the southeast out there today at 5 mph or so as we will see more of that sunshine.

Friday will start off very similar with temperatures back into the mid to upper 40s, but by the afternoon we are expecting temperatures to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s!

Low visibility in some spots this AM w/ Scottsboro less than 1/4 mile! If you're on Sand Mountain give yourself extra travel time! #ALwx pic.twitter.com/qwLW3Ne5VA — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 19, 2017

By the afternoon clouds will start to pass through, but it should stay nice for the football games.



Clouds will increase throughout the day on Saturday and by Sunday afternoon it looks like rain chances will begin to push into the Tennessee Valley.

This looks to bring us some locally heavy rain and storms overnight into Monday with some chilly air behind it. That could bring us our first frost of the year by Thursday next week!

