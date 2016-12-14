Brandon: Chilly start to the week with heavy rain on the way

A sluggish start to the workweek after Super Bowl LII last night. As if it was hard enough returning to work or school after a late-night partying, this morning’s weather isn’t going to make it any easier.

Temperatures this morning are quite cold sitting in the low to mid-20s across the Valley. Wind chill values are even colder this morning, making it feel like the teens for many of us.

This afternoon won’t be much warmer as temperatures look to stay cooler than normal into the mid-40s, but at least we will have a lot of sunshine!

Come Tuesday you will need your umbrella and rain boots as heavy rain is expected to push across the Tennessee Valley by the afternoon commute. Temperatures will be quite mild climbing into the low 60s for much of the area.

Expect clouds to build throughout the day, with rain chances increasing as we head into the evening and overnight into Wednesday.

When all is said and done by Wednesday afternoon it looks likely that we will have seen anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rainfall across the Valley.

We’ll get another dry day on Thursday before more rain moves in for the weekend.

