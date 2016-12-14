Brandon: Chilly start to the day with temps back into the 70s

A chilly morning out there today as we are seeing temperatures in the 40s and clear skies! You will definitely need the jacket out there this morning as wind chills could dip into the 30s! As we go through the day we will stay clear with plenty of sunshine!

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Temperatures will still be below normal into the upper 60s and low 70s through the afternoon. Low humidity and clear skies will lead to several more cool nights this week. Temperatures should warm a couple of degrees every day, with the mid-70s returning by Thursday.

Bundle up! Wind chills are into the upper 30s in some spots this morning! Might want to warm up the car before you head to work! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/WxxPTaPEuN — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 17, 2017

Wind should remain light as well. By the weekend we will be back into the upper 70s and low 80s, bringing us a better chance of rain by Sunday.

At this point, it is looking better for rain late Sunday overnight into Monday, which could bring some cooler air into the middle of next week. That is something we will have to watch as we get closer!

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48