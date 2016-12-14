Brandon: Chilly but sunny start to Thursday

Grab a jacket, it is much colder out there this morning than the last few days. Most of us are in the upper 20s or low 30s, but the wind chill is in the teens and low 20s making it feel much colder out there this morning.

At least the skies are clearing out. Wind from the north will die down throughout the day today, which will lead to a much more comfortable afternoon out there today. With clear skies, we will see plenty of sunshine and that brings us the low 50s this afternoon!



Friday looks gorgeous as well! Enjoy it because things start to change this weekend. Some of us could wake up to frost, maybe even some patchy fog, Friday morning with calm wind and temperatures into the low 30s.

At this point yesterday most of us were in the mid 50s, today we are into the 20s and 30s. That is a drop of 25 degrees! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/1vCX1p53br — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 8, 2018

By the afternoon I expect an abundance of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the low 60s! By the late evening, clouds will move in and that will bring in some rain overnight.

From there you will want your umbrella because every day from here on out into the middle of next week will bring us a chance at rain or storms! You might want to move your plans indoors for this weekend!

