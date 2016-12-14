Brandon: Big cold snap this weekend with rain chances approaching

Skies starting off clear with some seasonable temperatures for your Friday, but we have some big changes on the way today. Wind from the south today will bring in more of the warmth across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures soaring back into the low 70s.

Clouds will begin to build across the area through the afternoon and just in time for the football games, we will start to see some rainfall. Bring the rain gear to the games tonight because as the games go on, the rain chances will increase.

It will be a bit chilly as well, so bundle up! There is a very small chance that we see a spin-up tornado with these storms, but it is a very small risk. That rain is expected to continue overnight into Saturday morning, as a cold front continues to pass through.

Rainfall will be between a half inch to an inch, with some spots seeing locally heavier amounts. From there we will clear out and cool down, with afternoon temperatures only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday.

As skies clear out late Saturday and overnight into Sunday, a freeze is possible as well as widespread frost with Sunday lows into the lower to middle 30s. Wind chills could be in the 20s! Despite the sunshine, on Sunday it will stay cool with temps into the mid-50s!

