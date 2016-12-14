Brandon: Arctic blast of air this weekend

We have another cold morning across the Tennessee Valley today. Temperatures are back into the teens and 20s with wind chills into the teens. Overall it is slightly warmer than Thursday but still cold!

You’ll need your winter coat today as well as the remainder of the 7-day forecast. Friday will stay dry, sunny, and “warm.” Today is sadly the warmest day we will see over the next week, and we will only make it into the mid to upper 40s.

Keeping an eye on Monday for some dangerously cold temps to move in... Wind chills could stay near zero for much of the morning! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/BrrtUc5c4u — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) December 29, 2017

The good news is that there should be very little wind meaning the wind chill won’t too intolerable. We still look dry on Saturday but Sunday the system that we have been watching has shifted to the south meaning our snow chances have dried up. However, that means we are expected to get even colder!

Temperatures on Sunday will be right around the freezing mark in the low 30s despite sunshine. Wind out of the north will keep chills into the teens and 20s for much of the day as well. Unfortunately, that is just the start of the cold and it gets worse from there.

That snow that we were talking about for Sunday has pushed to the south! Still could see some flurries on Sunday, but no accumulation expected! #ALwx pic.twitter.com/cDwOKwVtdU — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) December 29, 2017

There is a FIRST ALERT out for Monday with morning wind chills in the low single digits, even possibly at or below zero. Monday’s high will be in the mid to upper 20s. This kind of cold will last through at least Thursday with the first signs of a warm-up not coming until the following week.

Have a great Friday and Happy New Year!

