Brandon: A beautiful Friday ahead

Just like it has been all week, we are in for another spectacular day!

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Still a chill in the air this morning, but by the afternoon and evening, we will see some nice sunshine and warmth.

We will be around 10 degrees above normal with temperatures into the low 80s. Wind should stay light too with low humidity.

That warmer weather will continue through the weekend, but we will bring in a little bit of cloud cover on Saturday.

Overall it looks like a great morning for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run which starts at 8 a.m.

Clouds build for Saturday and again into Sunday, with the 80s sticking around.

Sunday afternoon and evening rain will move into northwest Alabama and continue into the area through the overnight into Monday bringing us 1-3 inches of rain for most places.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Behind all of that we are still expecting some unseasonably cool air.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48