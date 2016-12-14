Brad's Irma watch & weekend forecast

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the open waters of the tropical Atlantic.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

Hurricane Irma is pounding the southern Bahama islands with 150 mph winds this afternoon and evening. Expect the hurricane to maintain at least 150 mph as it tracks toward the Florida Keys at an average speed of 15 mph. Storm surge in the Keys and beaches of south Florida are expected to be 5 to 10 feet with higher results in some areas.

[TRACKING IRMA: CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE MOVES TOWARD FLORIDA]

We will have a nice weekend with highs in the 80s. Hurricane Irma will be getting closer and by Monday night we could start to see winds increase to near 20 mph from the NE.

By Tuesday morning Irma is forecast to be in the area as a tropical depression with heavy rain and strong gusty winds up to 45 mph. The severe threat will likely remain to our east across Georgia.

Locally heavy rain is possible but widespread flooding is not at this time. We are expecting 2 to3 inches of rain.

