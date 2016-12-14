Brad: Wintry mix in Sunday night's forecast

Another chilly night is ahead with mostly clear skies and overnight lows dipping into the teens.

The thaw will finally begin this weekend as highs stay above freezing but temperatures will still be chilly. Saturday’s highs will be above freezing, just barely, in the mid 30s with mostly sunny skies. Wind chill will likely make it above freezing for the first time since last Saturday!

By Sunday, highs will finally be back in the 40s, but moisture will start to make its way back into the Tennessee Valley. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the case during the day on Sunday.

Sunday night, we could see a brief period of wintry mix before precipitation changes over to rain on Monday. This could create issues on the roads late Sunday.

Rain will continue into Monday so make sure you have an umbrella on hand.

