Brad: Wind chills in teen early Friday

Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon and evening hours. Rain showers should be light and between any breaks in the rain expect cloudy skies and cooling temperatures.

Later this evening into tonight, don’t be surprised to see a few flurries. Temperatures will stay above freezing and any flurries will be brief. No accumulation is expected.

Your commute Friday morning will be clear but cold. Highs will only reach the upper 30s for your Friday forecast with breezy conditions and plenty of sunshine.

Another round of rain is in the forecast this weekend ahead of a cold front. Late Saturday into early Sunday heavy rain will push through the Tennessee Valley. Rain from this system could exceed 1 inch.

Drought conditions are increasing across Alabama so we will keep a close eye on excessive rain with this system. Rain should clear out by the time the Super Bowl begins.

Another round of showers, this time with thunderstorm potential, is possible on Tuesday into Wednesday.

