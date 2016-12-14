Brad: Wind chills in single digits overnight

A few flurries will be left for this evening and overnight tonight. Some patches of ice are possible overnight tonight and early Saturday morning but the threat for widespread travel problems is very low.

The wind will make if feel like the single digits when you get up Saturday morning. Afternoon highs this weekend will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Wind chills will be in the single digits again overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning. Actual morning lows will be in the teens Sunday morning.

We have a First Alert out for Tuesday of next week. There is the possibility of accumulating snowfall for the entire area with a very strong cold front. Stay tuned for details over the coming days.

