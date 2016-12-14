Brad: Widespread showers and heavy rain possible tonight

A boundary is slowly lifting back into North Alabama from the south. Along with it, we are seeing widespread showers and storms with locally heavy rain and significant lighting.

Some areas could see street flooding due to two inches of rain in less than one hour. Storm chances will begin to drop by 9 p.m. No organized severe weather is expected.

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast into the weekend.

Some days will feature more activity than others. This is dependent on the timing of disturbances that move across the area along with a frontal boundary in the area.

Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with high humidity.

Temperatures will get closer to 90 by Friday.

