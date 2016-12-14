Brad : Isolated storms tonight, warm front this week

A few isolated storms will likely develop into evening with the potential for some isolated wind gusts up to 45 mph and dime-sized hail. Overnight tonight expect a few clouds will temperatures falling into the middle to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be a fantastic day with highs around 80 under abundant sunshine. Tuesday evening temperatures will stay in the lower 70s before falling onto the middle 60s overnight into Wednesday morning. Winds will blow from the east.

We are watching the threat for severe weather on Wednesday. Right now, there are a number of scenarios regarding our threat for severe storms. One of those possibilities has a complex of storms along the coast that could, once again, block our potential for severe.

Right now I’m focused more on a warm front that will be moving in from the south early Wednesday morning. This could become a focal point for a large area of showers and storms between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Additional storms could fire along the prefrontal trough as it moves in later in the afternoon. Forecast guidance is beginning to slow the system down and this may allow for significant instability to develop across the entire state of Alabama. Please keep checking back for updates on this developing threat of severe weather for Wednesday late morning into the afternoon.

Much cooler air will move in behind this system. Highs will likely stay in the 50s Thursday and Friday. A light frost will also be possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The weekend look great! Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s. A few places could hit 80 Sunday afternoon.

Keep checking back for updates on our Wednesday storm system.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48