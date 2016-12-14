Brad: Weekend heat index approaching 100

The weekend will be hot with highs in the lower 90s and a head index approaching 100.

Mostly sunny weather through the late morning hours on Monday.

A few more clouds for the eclipse Monday. By the peak of the eclipse (1:30 p.m.) temperatures will be around 90. A few evening showers are possible Monday but during the eclipse the weather looks dry.

Rain chances will slowly return later next week.

Have a great night.

