Brad: Week staying hot, increasing humidity

It was a hot one today! Highs reached the lower 90s in some areas today. Expect more of the same for the rest of the week. Each passing day will be getting a little more humid with higher grass pollen. Lower 90s and upper 80s for the rest of the week with a heat index in the lower to middle 90s. Make sure to drink plenty of water and always check the backseat for your pets and your children. Never leave them in a hot car!

Weekend rain chances continue with the most likely time for showers and storms coming Sunday afternoon.

