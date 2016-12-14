Brad: Week staying hot, increasing humidity

Guntersville police and bomb squad members are investigating two suspicious packages outside the Regions Bank in Guntersville.More >>
Guntersville police and bomb squad members are investigating two suspicious packages outside the Regions Bank in Guntersville.More >>
U.S. Sen. Luther Strange has introduced a new bill to help pay for President Donald trump’s proposed wall along the Mexican border.More >>
U.S. Sen. Luther Strange has introduced a new bill to help pay for President Donald trump’s proposed wall along the Mexican border.More >>
A new online petition is rehashing an old debate in downtown Huntsville over a confederate statue outside the Madison County Courthouse.More >>
A new online petition is rehashing an old debate in downtown Huntsville over a confederate statue outside the Madison County Courthouse.More >>
A three-vehicle crash on Saturday claimed the life of a Huntsville woman.More >>
A three-vehicle crash on Saturday claimed the life of a Huntsville woman.More >>
An escaped inmate is back in custody, and three alleged accomplices are arrested too.More >>
An escaped inmate is back in custody, and three alleged accomplices are arrested too.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.More >>
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.More >>
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
They had a bad date. He asked for the money back for her movie ticket. She said. no. So he sued her.More >>
They had a bad date. He asked for the money back for her movie ticket. She said. no. So he sued her.More >>