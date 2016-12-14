Brad: Weather differing across Valley Tuesday

Scattered showers and drizzle are tracking in from the south and will impact areas along and east of I-65 into the evening hours.

Expect it to remain mostly cloudy tonight and early Tuesday morning with temperatures ranging from the middle 30s over NW Alabama and the lower 40s in NE Alabama.

Tuesday will be one of those days where the weather will be different from the Shoals to Sand Mountain. Over NW Alabama there will be more sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 60s with a southeast wind. In NE Alabama a “Wedge” will keep clouds and drizzle locked in through the early afternoon with temperatures struggling in the middle to upper 40s most of the day due to a strong east wind. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds for the Huntsville Metro area.

Rain chances will increase area wide early Wednesday morning as another disturbance crosses the area. Rain chances will be lower by the evening.

The warmest day of the year is on the way for Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. The chance of rain is low on Thursday. A front will move in from the northwest on Friday and increase the chance of rain for everyone before temperatures fall into the 50s Friday afternoon.

Unsettled weather is expected again this weekend. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with a chance of rain both days. Keep checking back for updates.

Have a great night.

