Brandon: Clear skies with temperatures approaching 50° for Friday

Another cold morning out there today, but this is the last of that! Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper teens and low 20s, but the wind chill is pretty much nonexistent because we have a light wind from the south at 2 mph.

It will get much WARMER by the weekend... I promise! @alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/TWphnD7fGh — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) January 18, 2018

Skies are clear this morning and should stay that way all day today and into the first half of the weekend. If there are any icy or snowy spots out there, those should all be gone by the end of the day today.

Temperatures this afternoon will approach 50°! Most of us will stay into the upper 40s possibly the low 50s, but those that have very little, if any, snow on the ground will likely stay in the mid-40s. The melting will continue into the weekend if we don’t melt it all today!

Tonight will be colder than normal, but not by much. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, which looks to be our coldest night until the middle of next week! Wind should stay light tonight and through the weekend.

While it stays light, it will be from the south, which means warmer air is on the way. Saturday will bring the mid-50s, with Sunday into the low 60s! Expected a few clouds each day, with more by Sunday afternoon as our next system starts to push in.

Our next weather maker will fly through on Monday with a cold front bringing a line of storms sometime Monday morning and into the afternoon. Expecting to hear a few rumbles of thunder and some moderate rain, but overall nothing crazy at this time.

Stay warm and Happy Friday!

